Warm, humid Wednesday; scattered afternoon thunderstorms

We're waking up to another cloudy and gloomy morning with some areas of drizzle or light showers scattered about.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says summer-like warmth is expected through the afternoon hours as we heat back up into the mid and upper-80s with noticeable humidity levels making it feel uncomfortable.

You will want to stay alert for possible thunderstorms after 3 p.m. If we get a lot of sunshine breaking through the cloud cover, a few storms may go severe. Any scattered thunderstorms that form will diminish after sunset but some showers may linger after sunset.

Right now it looks like Thursday will be very similar.

Hang in there for what looks to be a fantastic Labor Day weekend!

