Warm, humid Thursday with highs in the 80s; threat for showers, thunderstorms

Wednesday was the warmest day so far this year! FOX 5's Sue Palka says we tied the record high temperature yesterday with Dulles hitting 88 degrees.

Thursday will be a bit cooler but temperatures will still be back in the mid-80s which is well above average for late April. It will be cloudier day today and as a frontal boundary approaches there could be scattered showers or a thunderstorm passing through. Temperatures top out in the low-to-mid 80s this afternoon and it will be a bit more humid.

Scattered evening showers continue. We'll begin transitioning to a seasonally comfortable day Friday with temperatures in the upper-60s to around 70 degrees. Watch out for strong winds Friday as skies clear and gusts approach 40 mph for a blustery finish to the month of April!

