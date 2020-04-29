Warm, dry Wednesday with temperatures in the 70s

We're in for a treat today -- a warm and dry afternoon for a change!

FOX 5's Sue Palka says will be cool and partly cloudy to begin the day. Through the afternoon temperatures climb into the low to mid 70s bringing the warmest day we've seen since April 13th.

Clouds will also increase through the afternoon hours but temperatures stay mild into the evening and overnight hours.

We are tracking another storm system that looks to bring a round of moderate rain back to the region as early as Thursday morning so enjoy the dry time today.

