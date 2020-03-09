Warm and sunny Monday with highs into the 70s

Monday will be an amazing start to the workweek with Mother Nature treating us to some unseasonably warm weather! But it doesn't stop there!

Couple that with light winds and no shortage of sunshine and you may be tempted to take the day off and enjoy an outdoor day taking in the rays and warmth!

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

We'll have springlike temps that will reach the low-70s -- some 20 degrees above the low-50s where we should be! FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says the weather is nothing short of what she calls a "Magnificent Monday!”

Advertisement

A light southwest wind will make the day very comfortable and by evening increasing clouds are expected as a frontal system starts to influence our calm weather pattern.

We'll see some light rain on Tuesday but we'll still stay in the warm sector with temperatures hanging near the upper-60s.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5