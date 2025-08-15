Hurricane Erin becomes first hurricane of 2025: Will it impact the Northeast?

The Brief Hurricane Erin is now the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season. While the storm's long-term path is still uncertain, swells and dangerous rip currents are expected to affect the Caribbean this weekend and the U.S. East Coast next week. Forecasters predict Erin could become a major Category 3 or 4 hurricane over the weekend.



Tropical Storm Erin has become a hurricane as of 11 a.m., Friday, August 15. The storm is forecast to become a major hurricane (Category 3 or 4) with peak wind speeds of around 130 mph over the weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

What we know:

The NHC says the storm is in a favorable environment for strengthening further, with warm water and low wind shear.

The storm's center is expected to move near or just north of the northern Leeward Islands over the weekend. While it doesn't appear as though the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands or Puerto Rico will take a direct hit, preparations for potential impacts are underway. Officials in the U.S. Virgin Islands have accelerated their sandbag distribution plans due to the projected impact of the storm.

Will the storm impact the Northeast?

The NHC and FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross stressed that even if Erin stays well offshore, impacts are likely for the U.S. East Coast. These impacts could include long-period swells and dangerous rip currents affecting beaches from the Southeast to New England.

North Carolina's Outer Banks, particularly Highway 12, could be vulnerable to beach erosion and localized coastal flooding depending on the hurricane's size and proximity.

However, the storm's path is still uncertain as of Friday, Aug. 15, on the extent of how the Northeast United States could be impacted by the storm.

According to the National Weather Service, rainfall from the storm's outer bands is anticipated in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, with up to 6 inches possible in isolated areas.