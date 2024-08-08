Tropical Depression Debby brings tornado threat to DC region

A tornado watch has been issued for dozens of Virginia counties, including Culpeper, Spotsylvania, Prince William, Fairfax, and Stafford until 7 a.m. Friday as a band of heavy rainfall continues to impact the region.

A tornado warning was issued Thursday evening for Montgomery County until 6 p.m.

The warning was issued after enough rotation was detected within the storm system, prompting immediate action for those in the affected area.

What areas are affected by the Montgomery County tornado warning?

The storm, which has been producing heavy rain across parts of the county, particularly along and east of Interstate 270, has shown signs of rotation that have raised concerns. Residents in Redland and a small sliver of Montgomery County just north and west of Aspen Hill, including Route 28 and up to Route 124, are urged to take shelter immediately.

FOX 5 meteorologist Caitlin Roth says the affected areas, include Avery, Sycamore Acres, Manor Park, and neighborhoods near Route 200. The storm is moving north-northwest, placing communities between Gaithersburg and Olney, including Redland, in the path of potential tornado activity.

Roth says the storm doesn’t show the traditional hook often associated with tornadoes. Instead, it features what is known as an "S curve" within the cell, indicating wind patterns that could result in rotation.

Roth says this is not your typical weather event. The rotation in the winds is causing these cells to produce tornadoes without the usual storm signs.

A FOX 5 Skycam near Rockville captured images of the storm, showing significant movement within the cloud deck. The camera provided a view of the lowering cloud base, which Roth noted as an indicator of potential tornado formation.

This storm is parallel to Interstate 270, with a velocity couplet detected just east of Rockville, indicating rotation.

Residents along Bowie Mill Road and Applewood Lane should be especially cautious as the storm passes.

What time does the Montgomery County tornado warning expire?

As the evening progresses, more tornado warnings may be issued.

The current warning, set to expire at 6 p.m., is just one of many possible warnings as the storm system continues to move through Montgomery County and beyond.

Virginia counties included in Tornado Watch

Accomack

Albemarle

Amelia

Amherst

Appomattox

Arlington

Augusta

Brunswick

Buckingham

Campbell

Caroline

Charles City

Charlotte

Chesterfield

Clarke

Culpeper

Cumberland

Dinwiddie

Essex

Fairfax

Fauquier

Fluvanna

Frederick

Gloucester

Goochland

Greene

Greensville

Halifax

Hanover

Henrico

Isle of Wight

James City

King and Queen

King George

King William

Lancaster

Loudoun

Louisa

Lunenburg

Madison

Mathews

Mecklenburg

Middlesex

Nelson

New Kent

Northampton

Northumberland

Nottoway

Orange

Page

Pittsylvania

Powhatan

Prince Edward

Prince George

Prince William

Rappahannock

Richmond

Rockingham

Shenandoah

Southampton

Spotsylvania

Stafford

Surry

Sussex

Warren

Westmoreland

DC flood watch

Additionally, a flood watch is in effect for the D.C. metro area, with heavy rain expected to continue through the night and into the early morning.

The National Weather Service is monitoring the situation closely. They reported a funnel cloud near the Grosvenor Metro station, though no ground touchdown has been confirmed.

We’re seeing the rotation stretch out and weaken, so the tornado warning is expected to expire soon.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant and prepare for possible renewed tornado threats later in the night, along with potential flash flooding.

As always, if a tornado warning is issued, take shelter immediately, preferably in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.