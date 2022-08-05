Thunderstorms, flash flooding, humid weather Friday in DC region

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop throughout the evening. We have a flash flood watch for the D.C. area in effect until 11 p.m.

The storms could produce 2-3 inches of rainfall. Be on the lookout for localized areas of flash flooding leading to rapidly-rising streams and creeks.

Much like last night, the storms Friday night will contain dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning. Please seek shelter if you see lightning or hear thunder.

Storms should diminish around 10 p.m.

Thus far, D.C. police has reported that the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue, NE is closed due to high standing water. Commuters are being advised to seek alternate routes.

Images sent to FOX 5 also show flooding on New Hampshire Avenue and Sligo Creek Parkway in Takoma Park, MD.