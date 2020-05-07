Sunshine back Thursday; isolated snow flurry not out of the question very early Saturday morning

Abundant sunshine is back and much appreciated after our dreary Wednesday.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Sue Palka says it will be a chilly start early Thursday morning as temperatures range from the 30s to low-40s. We expect afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper-60s which is still cool for May but will feel much warmer than Wednesday! There will be a noticeable breeze from the northwest at 10-15 mph in the afternoon.

Clear skies continue into the overnight hours with temperatures in the 40s.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas is tracking a potential nor'easter that could bring some rare May snow to parts of the northeast United State this weekend. In our area – it's not completely out of the questions that the D.C. region could see an isolated snow flurry very early Saturday morning. Don't break out the snow shovel – no accumulation is expected!

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5