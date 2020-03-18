Sunny Wednesday with highs in the 60s; rain moving in overnight

Sunshine is out in abundance on this Wednesday morning but the air has a chill to it as temperatures range from 35 to near 40.

FOX 5’s Sue Palka says clouds will slowly increase through the late afternoon and evening but we remain dry and cooler than Tuesday with temperatures from 55 to 60.

Rain looks to arrive after midnight and there may be some moderate rain overnight. Rain will linger into Thursday morning but taper to showers by afternoon.

Bottom line: enjoy today’s sun and dry hours and spend some time outside while you can!

