Sunny, warm Wednesday with highs in the 80s
WASHINGTON - Another lovely day awaits and while it's cool early this morning, it's not as chilly as Tuesday morning.
Under partly to mostly sunny skies temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 70s today with a few places touching 80 degrees.
Light winds from the northwest may also transport some of the western wildfire smoke into the area making the sky appear hazy.
We are tracking the remnant low of "Beta" as it's possible we could see some showers from that tropical system later this week. Much of it looks to pass south of the DC area, but we will keep you updated.
