Sunny, warm Thursday with highs in the 70s

Waking up -- you certainly know it's definitely fall with the cool morning temperatures!

But Mother Nature will throw you a curve ball through the afternoon hours as temperatures will climb to the upper-70s like yesterday. With the warmth a few places even reaching the low-80s!

It's a warm, sunny springlike day that awaits you. By this evening and tonight a few clouds will move in, all associated with an approaching Cold Front and with it chances of a passing shower Thursday night into Friday.

Weekend temps dip to the 60s.

