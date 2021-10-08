Sunny, warm and dry Friday; weekend showers ahead

It's a nice finish to what has been a rather gloomy week!

It's a bit cooler early this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

We should see more sun getting through the clouds today and that will help coax afternoon temperatures into the mid-70s to near 80 degrees -- which is warm for October.

Making weekend plans? We're watching an area of low pressure developing off the Carolinas that could spread showers into the region by Saturday and into Sunday. Still some questions on how far inland the rain gets so keep your FOX 5 app handy for updates.

