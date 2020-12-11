Sunny, mild Friday with weekend showers possible

Happy Friday! It's a mild finish to the work week as we expect afternoon temperatures to rise into the mid 50s to near 60 with plenty of sunshine. Get that outdoor time in today!

It will, as per usual, be a cool morning with temperatures in the 30s and perhaps some patchy fog early.

Clouds look to roll in later tonight ahead of what is shaping up to be a mild December weekend with temperatures at or above 60 both days.

Early outlook for next week: colder temperatures are back and we are watching a more active pattern with storm potential on Wednesday that may bring a chance for snow (or rain).

