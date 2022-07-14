Sunny, less humid Thursday with chance for isolated storms

A sunny and less humid Thursday across the D.C. region with the chance for some isolated pop-up thunderstorms later in the day.

FOX 5's Claire Anderson says a cold front is moving out of the area drawing moisture away and allowing drier air to move in creating less humid conditions.

Afternoon sunshine will bring us highs in the upper-80s and lower-90s.

Slightly cooler temperatures Friday and the chance for scattered shows and storms over the weekend.

