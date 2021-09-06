Sunny Labor Day with highs in the 80s
WASHINGTON - The unofficial end to the summer is here!
FOX 5’s Jennifer Delgado says the showers that lingered in the area will end by 6 a.m. Monday morning -- which is good news because the sunshine will be back for Labor Day.
Expect mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-80s, which is average for this time of year.
The weather will be nice for the next several days, but there is a chance for storms on Wednesday as temperatures approach 90 degrees.
