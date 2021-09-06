Sunny Labor Day with highs in the 80s

The unofficial end to the summer is here!

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5’s Jennifer Delgado says the showers that lingered in the area will end by 6 a.m. Monday morning -- which is good news because the sunshine will be back for Labor Day.

Expect mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-80s, which is average for this time of year.

The weather will be nice for the next several days, but there is a chance for storms on Wednesday as temperatures approach 90 degrees.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5