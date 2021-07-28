Sunny, hot Wednesday with scattered storms possible through evening

Expand / Collapse search

Sunny, hot Wednesday with scattered storms through evening

(FOX 5 DC) - It’s the classic summer forecast for our area again today: sunny and hot with scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures look to top out in the low to mid-90s and parts of the area are outlooked for isolated severe storms packing gusty winds. 

Another round of more widespread storms is expected on Thursday as a cool front passes through the metro.  

This front will break the heat and usher in a more comfortable airmass that will drop temperatures back into the 80s for several days.