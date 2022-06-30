Sunny, hot and humid Thursday with highs in the 90s
WASHINGTON - Summertime heat makes a return Thursday with high temperatures returning to the low-90s.
FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says we can expect mostly sunny skies and dry conditions through the end of the week.
The heat and humidity become a problem on Friday with feel like temperatures in the upper-90s, Delgado says.
Scattered storms are in the forecast for the holiday weekend.
