Sunny, hot and humid Monday in the DC region

A sunny and hot start to the workweek Monday in the D.C. region.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says we can expect seasonably hot temperatures and humidity with highs in the 80s and lower-90s.

An isolated pop-up shower maybe materialize later this afternoon but should quickly fade away.

Advertisement

Conditions this week should remain sunny and humid with temperatures ranging from the mid-80s to 90 degrees with thunderstorm chances mid-week.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5