Sunny final Saturday in July with low humidity, few clouds

Saturday is the pick of the weekend! Expect mostly sunny skies with just some passing clouds and low humidity.

Temperatures will be in the low to middle 80s for highs. An all-around nice final Saturday of July!

Sunday should start with some sun, mixing with clouds later in the day. If Saturday is an A, Sunday is a B+.

Humidity will start to rise later in the day, and an isolated evening shower or storm is possible along the I-81 and from DC south, but they should be few and far between.