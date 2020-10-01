Sunny, dry morning Thursday; scattered evening showers likely

Welcome to October! It’s a crisp but energizing morning with temperatures mainly ranging from 50 to 55 early on.

We will have sunshine through the morning but clouds will be on the increase through the afternoon hours. Despite clouds rolling in, it looks to be warmer than Wednesday by a few degrees as we top out in the low to mid 70s.

An approaching front looks to touch off scattered showers by late afternoon or evening. Scattered showers will linger through the overnight hours and into the first few hours of Friday.

That same front will usher in a reinforcing round of crisp air which means our first weekend of October looks to be brisk and bright with temperatures in the 60s. Pumpkin-picking plans are a go!"

