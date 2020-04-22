Sunny, cool and breezy Wednesday with highs near 60 degrees

It's another very cold start on this Wednesday morning as temperatures overnight dropped down to between 30 and 36 degrees prompting freeze warnings across the region.

While abundant sunshine is expected throughout the day, we also hang onto a noticeable breeze that continues out of the northwest up to 20 mph.

Those chilly breezes help to keep temperatures in the mid to upper 50s which is below normal.

Clouds increase late tonight ahead of our next round of rain that arrives on Thursday.

