Sunny, chilly Wednesday with highs near 50 degrees
WASHINGTON - The short version of this forecast: if you enjoyed Tuesday you'll love today!
FOX 5's Sue Palka says it's pretty much a do-over starting with cold 20s this morning and topping out in the upper 40s on a sun drenched day.
A few clouds may roll in through the afternoon and evening hours but overall it's a quiet and comfortably mild mid-January day.
Next chance of any precipitation looks to arrive in the form of showers Friday night into Saturday. There is a chance s bit of wet snow mixes in as the storm pulls away.
