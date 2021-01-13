Sunny, chilly Wednesday with highs near 50 degrees

The short version of this forecast: if you enjoyed Tuesday you'll love today!

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Sue Palka says it's pretty much a do-over starting with cold 20s this morning and topping out in the upper 40s on a sun drenched day.

A few clouds may roll in through the afternoon and evening hours but overall it's a quiet and comfortably mild mid-January day.

Next chance of any precipitation looks to arrive in the form of showers Friday night into Saturday. There is a chance s bit of wet snow mixes in as the storm pulls away.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Advertisement

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5