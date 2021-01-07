Sunny, chilly and dry Thursday with temperatures in the 40s

Finally the sun is out again in our nation’s capital!

FOX 5's Sue Palka says the bright skies will yield chilly temperatures in the 40s but fortunately, the wind will be much lighter. That means this is likely the best day of the week.

Late tonight the clouds roll back in and will stick around on Friday. A storm passing south through the Carolinas may spread some rain or snow showers into parts of southern Virginia.

We will continue to keep an eye on that track, and there’s another storm to watch early next week on Tuesday that may bring rain or snow closer to the metro area.

