Sunny, calm weekend across D.C. region with highs in the 80s

It will be a dry and calm weekend across the D.C. region, so make sure to get out and enjoy it!

Saturday will start off with temperatures in the 60s, before they top out in the low 80s later in the afternoon.

Thanks to an area of high pressure building over the D.C. region, there will be plenty of sunshine and clear skies throughout the weekend.

The D.C. region is also getting a break from high humidity this weekend.

The nearly perfect conditions continue into Sunday as we can expect more sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s.

Due to the break in humidity, Sunday's temperatures could feel milder than Saturday.

The next chance for rain comes to the D.C. area Tuesday thanks to an approaching cold front. Severe storms are also possible Wednesday and Thursday.