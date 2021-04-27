Sunny and warm Tuesday with highs in the 80s
WASHINGTON - Tuesday is going to be a beautiful and mild day as high temperatures soar to the lower-80s.
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says high-pressure moves offshore bringing in a nice southerly flow sending high temperatures more than 10 degrees above average.
It will feel like summer on Wednesday as temperatures climb into the mid-to-upper 80s – just a couple of degrees shy of the 90 degree mark. The humidity will be noticeably higher on Thursday with a few pop storms.
We will be flirting with record highs Wednesday at Dulles and BWI Airports.
Advertisement
A cold front approaches late Thursday into Friday bringing showers and thunderstorms along with cool and clear conditions for the weekend.
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter: