Sunny and cool Thursday; rain returns Friday afternoon

It is definitely a 'bundle-up' December morning as temperatures overnight tumbled well into the 20s to near 32.

Plenty of sunshine and light breezes today will coax the temperatures close to and above 50 degrees for most places. Without the strong breeze it should be a lot more comfortable to spend time outside today.

Clouds will increase tonight into Friday ahead of another soaking rain storm that begins Friday afternoon lasting into Saturday.

