Sunny and cool Thursday; rain returns Friday afternoon
WASHINGTON - It is definitely a 'bundle-up' December morning as temperatures overnight tumbled well into the 20s to near 32.
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Plenty of sunshine and light breezes today will coax the temperatures close to and above 50 degrees for most places. Without the strong breeze it should be a lot more comfortable to spend time outside today.
Clouds will increase tonight into Friday ahead of another soaking rain storm that begins Friday afternoon lasting into Saturday.
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Advertisement
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter: