Sunny afternoon Wednesday with comfortable temperatures in the 80s

It’s another comfortable morning with the feel of September as temperatures are in the 60s and humidity is still low.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says we still have some cloud cover through the morning and there may be some scattered showers in suburbs south and east.

The beaches are also getting rain as a system moves slowly up the coast and out to sea.

As the day goes on, we should see increasing sunshine from west to east and temperatures range from the upper-70s to low-80s.

A warmer trend begins late week and into next week.

