Sunday brings milder temperatures, low humidity to the DC region

An approaching cold front is finally bringing us some much needed relief.

Sunday will be beautiful with low humidity and high temperatures in the lower 80s.

High pressure will remain in control until a strong cold front approaches the area Wednesday bringing the threat for strong storms.

Temps behind that front will be much cooler with lows in the 50’s and highs near 70 degrees.

We could see some frost in the higher elevations!