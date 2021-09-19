Expand / Collapse search

Sunday brings milder temperatures, low humidity to the DC region

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Weather
FOX 5 DC

FOX 5 weather at 8am

FOX 5 presents the 8am weather forecast.

WASHINGTON - An approaching cold front is finally bringing us some much needed relief. 

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Sunday will be beautiful with low humidity and high temperatures in the lower 80s.

High pressure will remain in control until a strong cold front approaches the area Wednesday bringing the threat for strong storms. 

Temps behind that front  will be much cooler with lows in the 50’s and highs near 70 degrees. 

We could see some frost in the higher elevations! 