Sun, highs in the 50s Tuesday; dry, cold Wednesday ahead of possible snowy mix Thursday

Watch your step and check the temperature if you're heading out early Tuesday morning!

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Sue Palka says rain and freezing rain will exit early today but there may be a glaze of ice especially in counties northwest of D.C. that were under a winter weather advisory overnight.

We have a relatively rare treat later; the sun will make an appearance and temperatures will range from 45 to 50 this afternoon. A gusty breeze will assist in drying up the pavement before temperatures head for the 20s overnight.

Looking ahead, we're colder but sunny for much of the day Wednesday. Use these two dry and quiet days to your advantage as another storm with potential for significant snow begins overnight into Thursday. This system also looks to transition to a wintry mix and may not wrap up until Friday morning.

Your FOX 5 Weather Team will continue to update the timing and precipitation type for the impactful and complex Thursday-Friday storm threat.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5