Sun and clouds Friday with highs in the 90s; humidity on the rise

Summer makes a comeback Friday with the return of temperatures in the 90s. The day will be sunny and dry, but clouds roll in late Friday night ahead of our next system.

Saturday will bring cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms as a disturbance tracks along a stalled front.

Areas in the southeast will see the brunt of the wet weather. Temperatures soar next week with highs in the mid-90 and heat indices in the triple digit.

Anne Arundel County, Baltimore County, Baltimore City and Howard County are under an Air Quality Warning this morning.

