Summer humidity continues Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the 90s

It’s still feeling like summer today as temperatures push close to 90 again this afternoon and the humidity is noticeable.

As a cool front approaches, we will have to keep an eye on the radar as we could see some thunderstorms develop.

The favored area for storms looks to be set up north and west of DC. The Storm Prediction Center has areas north and west of DC at a marginal risk for severe storms that may have damaging wind and heavy rain.

The timing may be closer to the evening hours, and it’s possible that the metro area may not see much storm activity.



Scattered storms are in the forecast again on Thursday with temperatures closer to the mid-80s.