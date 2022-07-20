Summer heat wave continues with potential to hit triple-digit temperatures

Get ready for our hottest stretch of the summer so far!

Nearly every day on the 7-day forecast is set to exceed 90°. Heat advisories are likely by the weekend as the potential for triple-digit heat returns for the first time in six years!

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low to middle 90s, but feeling like the upper 90s to 100° with humidity factored in.

As we head into the weekend, Sunday seems like our best chance to hit 100°. An isolated storm is possible in the afternoon.

The next risk for severe weather comes Monday with possible widespread storms, damaging squall lines and isolated tornadoes in the afternoon and evening. The FOX 5 Weather Team will be monitoring this and will continue to bring you the latest updates.