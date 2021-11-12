Steady rain Friday morning; sunshine later this afternoon

The morning commute may require some extra time and patience as moderate to heavy bands of rain push through ahead of a strong cold front.

There may even be some thunderstorms in the mix which could produce stronger wind gusts. Be aware that wet leaves could make for some slippery spots on roads and sidewalks.

The good news is that this rain should quickly exit by mid-morning and the sun returns for the bulk of the day. Temperatures are still mild in the mid-60s through the afternoon but it’s noticeably cooler later tonight.

The November chill returns in a bigger way behind a second cold front on Saturday. That second front will produce a few more showers and gusty breezes that will help bring in our November reality check. By Sunday temperatures are only near 50.

