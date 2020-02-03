Springlike temperatures in the 60s Monday could bring record warmth to the DC region

Enjoy an early taste of spring Monday as warm air from the south moves into the D.C. area bringing the possibility of record highs in the 60s.

This morning will start with bright, sunny skies and a bit of a breezy, says FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart. But this afternoon we'll see some clouds move in and we'll have partly sunny skies.

Don't get too confused because the calendar says February as afternoon highs today head to the low to mid-60's! That means we'll be some 15-20 degrees above the seasonal average!

There is a chance we could tie the record of 65 degrees set in 1927 but at the same time the cloud coverage we get may prevent us from doing that.

Regardless, enjoy today's dry and very mild conditions while we have it as the next few days an umbrella will be a must. Some rainy unsettled days until the end of the week.

