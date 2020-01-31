Springlike temperatures heading into February; rain expected overnight Friday into Saturday

This daily forecast is starting to feel like it's straight out of the movie Groundhog Day -- it's so repetitive! Perfect timing anyway since Groundhog Day is Sunday.

Well here goes: it's a cloudy and chilly start with temperatures in the upper 20s to around 32 degrees Friday morning. The afternoon is also heavy on clouds as temperatures rise to the mid and upper-40s.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Heading into the evening hours we expect scattered showers to develop especially south of D.C. Showers remain in the forecast overnight into Saturday morning.

Advertisement

Looking ahead to the first week of February: we expect another round of springlike temperatures to commence. How long will it last? Keep it on FOX 5 for updates!

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5