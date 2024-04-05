Solar eclipse 2024: Weather forecast for DC April 8

Faces across the country will be looking up Monday afternoon, but will they be able to see the Great North American Eclipse?

This weekend, the D.C. area can expect to see a mixture of sun and clouds, with some pop-up showers possible Saturday afternoon. Saturday will be cool and breezy with highs in the 50s, and Sunday will be sunnier and drier with highs climbing to the lower 60s by the afternoon.

Monday is expected to be dry, but we'll continue to monitor cloud cover for the region – and it'll get in the way of seeing the partial solar eclipse in our area.

The eclipse is expected to cover 87 percent of the sun in the D.C. area, with optimal viewing between 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

READ MORE: DC solar eclipse 2024: A full guide for next week's event

A decaying warm front approaching from the southwest threatens to put some clouds in the sky Monday afternoon. As of Friday, chances are about 50/50 whether or not we'll be able to catch a glimpse of the eclipse at its peak.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas will be in Buffalo, New York and Jen Delgado will be in St. Louis, Missouri, both in the path of totality – and also, possible cloud cover. Tune in Monday April 8 on FOX Local for live coverage of the eclipse.