Expand / Collapse search

SNOW CLOSINGS for DC, Maryland and Virginia

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
Weather
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Check the UPDATED LIST of CLOSINGS and DELAYS for D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Click here for FULL LIST of CLOSINGS

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5