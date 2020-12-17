Slick, icy roads after overnight freezing; breezy, cold Thursday with highs in the 30s

Watch for icing this morning if you have to leave your home Thursday!

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Sue Palka says the last vestiges of the snow, wintry mix and rain supplied by our first nor'easter of the season have pulled north. Temperatures dropped below freezing overnight and many areas that were wet or slushy could be icy and slick!

Advertisement

Otherwise, bundle up as wind chill temperatures will be in the teens this morning and twenties through the afternoon and evening. Our air temperatures will range from 35 to 40 but will feel much colder with gusty northwest winds.

We're back in the twenties overnight so watch for those icy areas again late tonight and on Friday morning.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5