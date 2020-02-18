Showers Tuesday afternoon, evening with mild temperatures in upper-50s

It's a chilly start as we head back to work and school after the Presidents Day long weekend.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s as clouds continue to thicken through the morning.

Scattered showers develop in the mid-afternoon and may be around through the evening commute although they look to be on the light side.

Despite the clouds and mid-afternoon and evening showers, this looks to be the mildest day of the work week with temperatures climbing well into the 50s.

Into the overnight hours, there may still be some lingering showers south and east but they are gone by Wednesday morning.

