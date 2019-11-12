Showers end with possible wintry mix Tuesday morning; cold arctic air moves into DC region later today

Grab the rain gear, layers of clothes, warm coat, and your hat and gloves before you head out today! All of it will be put to good use before Tuesday is over!

We are expecting the morning rain showers to perhaps mix with or end as some snow by early afternoon as temperatures steadily drop through the 40s and 30s. Pavement temperatures will easily melt off any flakes though.

Gusty winds bring the wind chill back as the early season blast of Arctic air plows into the D.C. region. We could even see a few snow showers around in the late afternoon and evening as the strong winds transport some lake effect moisture our way. Most of the evening commute should be dry with the exception of any snow showers that develop.

Our coldest night so far this season will see air temperatures by Wednesday morning in the teens and 20s. Stay warm and reminder to bring pets indoors!

