Scattered showers expected Monday morning; temps heat up throughout week

Clouds and scattered showers will kick off the new week on Monday morning.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

An isolated rumble of thunder is possible too. The best chance of showers will be before 3 p.m.

Towards the evening commute, skies should start to clear, and the sun could even start breaking through before sunset.

Humidity will drop into the overnight hours.

Tuesday is expected to bring temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. That sunshine will be mixed with some clouds, but overall a great day!

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@TuckerFox5

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5

@JenDelgadoFOX

@ClaireFox5DC