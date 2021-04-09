Scattered showers expected Friday with noticeably cooler temps

We interrupt the delightful pattern of warm and sunny days to bring scattered showers and plenty of cloud cover, especially in the morning this Friday, into the forecast.

Showers are expected to be more widely scattered this afternoon.

It will also be noticeably cooler today with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Heading into the weekend, our forecast calls for warmer 70s to return, but we also have plenty of clouds and another round of showers late Saturday into early Sunday morning.

The weekend is definitely not a washout, and Sunday afternoon could feature more sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s.

We will keep an eye out for afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Sunday as a cool front swings through later in the day.

