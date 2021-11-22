Scattered morning showers, breezy and chilly Monday afternoon with highs in the 50s

A strong cold front will bring scattered showers through Monday morning.

FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says communities in the higher elevation will get some light snow flurries.

The sky will clear out pretty quickly, Delgado says, but we will be left with strong northwest winds making it feel like the 30s for most of Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

High temperatures will be below average and stuck in the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday with nice travel weather for the Thanksgiving holiday.

