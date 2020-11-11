Rain likely Wednesday with mild temperatures in the 70s

After a truly remarkable stretch of warm November days including yesterday's record heat in the mid and upper-70s, we pump the "weather brakes" on this Veterans Day.

Not because of temperatures, but a soaking rain that begins as a few morning showers and becomes heavy at times through the afternoon and night.

The rain is mainly coming from a frontal boundary in combination with a tropical air mass over the south. By the time the steadiest rain wraps up on Thursday we may pick up 1 to 3 inches. Keep an eye out for runoff as you travel especially later in the day.

In terms of temperatures, we are still above average today in the upper 60s to low 70s. More seasonable chilly air arrives this weekend.

