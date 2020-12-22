Rain and snow showers moving out of the DC area this morning

A disturbance that crossed through the DC area overnight producing rain and snow showers is moving out this morning.

Clouds, and isolated showers may linger for a bit longer, but the sun and a stiff breeze will be the big drivers of our forecast today.

Temperatures will rise from the 30s into the mid and upper 40s, but it will feel colder thanks to blustery northwest winds that will gust up to 30 mph from time to time.

Wednesday looks dry, sunny and less windy.

Keeping a close eye on a rainy and mild forecast for Christmas Eve that could produce 1-2" of rain, then end in snow showers as arctic air rushes in overnight and for Christmas Day.

We will keep you updated as this will have a big impact on travel conditions.

