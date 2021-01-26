Patchy morning sleet and freezing rain Tuesday; chilly temperatures in the 40s

The wintry mix of snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain that moved in late Monday should taper off as the morning progresses.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Be careful as you head out early today as untreated surfaces near or below 32 will likely be slick, especially if you live in the colder counties north and west of DC.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 30s to mid-40s this afternoon although sunshine will be in limited supply.

Clouds hang around overnight keeping temperatures in the low 30s.

Sun returns on Wednesday as we watch a storm passing to our south that may brush some southern zones with rain or snow late in the day and early on Thursday.

