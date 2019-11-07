Expand / Collapse search

One more day of comfortable temperatures before cold arrives

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast
FOX 5 DC

FOX 5 morning forecast 11-7-19

FOX 5 presents the morning forecast.

WASHINGTON - Good news: we squeeze out one more day with comfortable afternoon temperatures near or just above 60 today.  Bad news: this is the last day near 60 for awhile as much colder air arrives in two waves beginning on Friday. 

Focusing on today; clouds will thicken through the late morning, and an umbrella or rainwear will likely be needed before the evening rush hour as a cold front approaches late in the day.  Showers look to exit before 11pm. 

Looking ahead to Friday: find your warm winter coat as it's significantly colder and breezy with high temperatures in the mid-40s and wind chill temperatures in the 30s. It's also a dry day with no precipitation expected. Friday night we anticipate a hard freeze with most areas in the 20s and likely our first sub-freezing temperature in the District.

Another arctic blast is in the forecast for next Tuesday and there's a chance it may arrive with our first snow showers of the season.  We will keep you ahead of it all here at FOX 5.
 