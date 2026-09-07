Metro's Red Line returns to normal as 3 stations reopen Monday

The Brief Three Red Line stations are reopening Monday, ending a two-month summer shutdown. Additional construction will continue for 18 months. The reopening officially ends the temporary shuttle bus system along Wisconsin Avenue.



After two months of shuttle buses and commuting disruptions, three major stations on the Metro's Red Line are officially reopening Monday.

What we know:

The reopening brings a much-welcome return to a normal commute for thousands of riders who spent their summer navigating temporary bus bridges and transit lanes along Wisconsin Avenue.

The end of the shutdown means riders can once again directly access trains at:

Bethesda

Medical Center

Grosvenor-Strathmore

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Construction progress and next steps

What's next:

According to construction supervisors, shutting down the stations entirely allowed crews to complete the work faster and at a significantly lower cost. A major focus of the summer project was building a new platform at the Bethesda station that will eventually connect the Red Line to the new Purple Line.

While the Purple Line connection is still a ways off and construction at the Bethesda station will continue for approximately 18 more months, the station is now safely accessible to everyday Red Line riders.

Mixed reactions from commuters

What they're saying:

For most passengers, the end of the shutdown is a massive relief. Early in the construction phase, riders faced long lines and confusion over the temporary shuttle system. Commuters noted that transferring between trains and buses to reach destinations past North Bethesda made getting in and out of the city incredibly frustrating.

However, the temporary system wasn't without its fans. Because the shuttle service between Friendship Heights and North Bethesda was completely free of charge, some riders and local families enjoyed the complimentary rides, calling the buses a "luxury" they will actually miss.

Regardless of how riders felt about the buses, the long, hot summer of shuttle bridging has officially come to an end, paving the way for standard rail service to resume.