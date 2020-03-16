Morning sun with afternoon clouds and highs in the 50s Monday

A mixture of clouds and sun greets us Monday morning with some chilly temperatures to start our day.

It will warm up to the low 50s with a light easterly wind. Clouds will be on the increase later today ahead of a cold front that will bring us some light rain in the early hours of Tuesday but the good news is it won't be widespread and will make an exit before midday.

Get ready for the official arrival of spring this week and an amazing rise in temperatures even briefly to the mid-70's. So much to look forward to!

