Morning snow flurries Monday; cold and chilly temperatures in the 40s

It's without question another 'bundle up day' as morning lows in the 20's and 30's are letting us know it is indeed December! Winds remain light, but still chilly from the Northwest.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas is tracking some very light snow flurries Monday morning to areas south and west of the DMV. Mike says we could see a few flurries around the District before the morning is over. The heaviest of the steady light snow showers will fall in central portions of Virginia near the Richmond area. Parts of southern Virginia may even see several inches of snow.

Other than a 'conversational' flurry that may drift north, FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart say we probably won't see any activity in D.C. We can expect sun, a few clouds and very chilly temperatures Monday. Morning clouds will give way to some sunshine by afternoon. We can expect a calm pattern with chilly days and cold nights ahead and temperatures head back to the 50s later in the week.

